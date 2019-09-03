BOON — Police arrested a woman they say struck an trooper in the face while attempting to evade arrest.
According to a Michigan State Police press release, on Aug. 31 at around 8 p.m., a trooper was dispatched to a residence in Boon Township on a report of destruction of property.
While meeting with the caller, they pointed to a nearby ditch indicating the location of the suspect. Upon further investigation, the trooper found a female in the grass, apparently hiding.
When the trooper contacted her, the female stood up, was uncooperative, and would not comply with instructions or commands to identify herself. The suspect began to walk away from the trooper, still ignoring commands.
The suspect then ran from the trooper and went into a nearby home. The homeowner was present and allowed the trooper to pursue the suspect into the home. It was later learned the suspect lived in the home she ran into.
Once inside, the suspect continued to disregard commands and made further attempts to evade the trooper. When the trooper caught up with the suspect, a struggle began, during which the suspect struck the trooper in the face.
The trooper was able to gain control of the suspect — who was visibly intoxicated — and take her into custody.
The suspect was uninjured and the trooper's injuries were minor and did not require medical treatment.
While the original destruction of property incident is still under investigation, the 34-year-old suspect was arrested and charges were requested for resisting and obstruction, assaulting a police officer, and a probation violation.
The suspect, who has not yet been identified, is currently lodged in the Wexford County Jail awaiting arraignment.
