TRAVERSE CITY — Troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post reported that they responded to a two-vehicle personal injury crash at the intersection of Supply Road and Williamsburg Road in Whitewater Township at about 7 a.m. On Monday, October 4.
The preliminary investigation indicates a gray Ford flat-bed pickup truck, traveling southbound on Williamsburg Road, disregarded a stop sign at the intersection and collided with a red Jeep traveling westbound on Supply Road, the press release states.
The driver of the Jeep, a 15-year-old female from South Boardman, suffered minor injuries. Her passenger, a 48-year-old South Boardman woman, was transported to Munson Hospital in Traverse City with severe injuries in stable condition. The driver of the Ford, a 62-year-old Lake City man, was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.