CLARE — Michigan State Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who stole money that would have gone toward assisting the blind.
According to a MSP news release, the theft occurred on Aug. 2 around 4:15 a.m. at the Clare Welcome Center.
MSP Det. Sgt. Joe McMillan said the suspect broke into a food type of vending machine and stole an undisclosed amount of money.
The man who runs the vending machines is blind and donates all the money they make to the organization he’s associated with, Bureau of Services for Blind Persons, McMillan said.
So the profits the suspect stole would have gone toward assisting the blind, police said.
In security footage shared by police, the suspect can be seen wearing black pants and shoes and a dark blue sweatshirt.
McMillan said if someone sees the suspect or has information on the incident they should call Clare County dispatch center at 989-539-7166 and they can get a hold of MSP officials.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.