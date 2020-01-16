CADILLAC — It's been two years since Evelyn Ware died. Thursday, Michigan State Police provided new media with an update on the investigation into her death, which was ruled a homicide following an autopsy after her body was found inside her burned-down home.
State Police said Thursday that they are still seeking tips to help them solve the case and make an arrest.
"The community wants this case to be solved," said Det. Sgt. Joe McMillan during the press conference.
MSP's public information officer in the sixth district, Spl. Lt. David Cope, said even minor details could help police crack the case.
Cope said details from earlier in the day of the fire (Jan. 10, 2018) could be relevant and that if you said or heard anything in the past two years that "made you raise an eyebrow," MSP wants to hear about it.
Ware's home was on Lakola Road, which is also known as 240th Avenue, south of 14 Mile Road. The road serves as the county line between Osceola and Lake Counties; Ware's home was in Lake County, near Leroy. The fire started around 5 p.m. on Jan. 10, 2018. Ware's body was discovered the next day.
With the call for tips, MSP also announced a $15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. The Detroit Crime Commission and an anonymous donor are funding the reward, with Silent Observer handling the tip process. You can provide tips to Silent Observer at casotips.com, through the Silent Observer app, texting or calling 1-800-528-8234.
CORRECTION: This story has been updated to reflect the correct alternative street name.
