LAKE CITY — Quick action by an MSP trooper and two good samaritans led to the successful rescue of a 71-year-old Houghton Lake man who had fallen into Lake Missaukee.
According to an MSP press release, on Thursday, at 1:05 p.m. Missaukee County Central Dispatch put out an emergency request for assistance for a water rescue on Lake Missaukee.
The call was made by a 70-year-old Houghton Lake woman who stated that her husband had fallen overboard from their fishing boat. The woman reported that her husband was in the water and was not able to get back into the boat.
MSP Trooper Kevin Flick commandeered a boat from Sandra and Ted Steinacker, mother and son, as they were preparing to winterize it. Trooper Flick, along with the boat owners, rushed to the couple in the water. The couple was in the middle of Lake Missaukee, just out from the Missaukee County Park.
Trooper Flick and the good Samaritans were able to get the 71-year-old male into Steinacker’s boat and transfer his wife into their boat. They took them to shore while towing the fishing boat back with them. The man was treated on shore by Lake City EMS and was reportedly in good condition.
He was in the water for approximately 20 minutes before being saved.
