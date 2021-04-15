A crusade against trash

In honor of Earth Day, which is April 22, Lake City Middle School sixth grade science teacher Tiffany Richardson decided to have all her classes go out once a week during the entire month of April to different locations around town to pick up trash. Here, some of the students are pictured picking up trash around the boardwalk area. Instead of immediately disposing of the trash after it is collected, Richardson said it will be stored in an unused room connected to her classroom to give the students a visual idea of how much trash is discarded on a regular basis in the area. Check out this weekend\'s edition of Northern Life for more details about the class project.