Photos courtesy of Ellen Vanderwal
Jen Nichol's first-grade class at Lake City Elementary teamed up with Missaukee County Farm Bureau Promotion and Education Chair Ellen Vanderwal to learn about Christmas trees and a variety of trees. Ellen read the book "Tell Me Tree, All about trees for kids" by Gail Gibbons. The children learned about identification of trees, leaves, and how trees work in nature. After the story the children enjoyed making a stained glass Christmas tree from tissue paper. "The children were so creative in making their trees, all them were different — their own ideas!" remarked Ellen Vanderwal. They also had a lesson on the cycle of trees. Holly Helsel from the elementary helped with information on Christmas trees; her family operates a Christmas tree farm in the county.
