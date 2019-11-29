CADILLAC — Five turkeys, two 14-lb hams, and tubs and tubs of mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing and other traditional Thanksgiving side dishes were laid out Thursday.
The American Legion hosted veterans and their families for Thanksgiving dinner from 1-3 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28 at the post in Cadillac.
Ritchie Harris, commander of the Sons of the American Legion post, was back in the kitchen after health issues kept him away last year.
Turkey meat fell off the bone under his capable hands, as guests lined up to dine.
Volunteers said 102 people had RSVP'd for the dinner, but Harris always plans for more. He said this year he cooked for 125 people.
