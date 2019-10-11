Bands take to the field
High school marching bands from Evart, Manton, Rine River, Reed City compete at the MSBOA Marching Band Festival
- By Victoria Martin Cadillac News
-
Latest News
- Everyone's favorite season the flu season is back
- Cadillac tops BC West in D2 soccer district
- Cadillac hosts first swim meet
- Entrance change could make Missaukee Courthouse safer
- Karen Gregg remembered as a 'big-hearted soul'
- MSP trooper, good samaritans rescue 71-year-old who fell in Lake Missaukee
- Benefit to be held Sunday for Manton man struggling with kidney cancer
- Cadillac man takes plea for part in armed robbery, drug-related incident
Most Popular
Articles
- Fischer family ready to rebuild Dublin General Store
- Ryan James Kleeman
- Butane hash oil lab discovered in Mesick motel after explosion
- Karen Ann Gregg
- Teenager hospitalized after crash Monday night in Clam Lake Township
- Cadillac West and Junction both on city agenda
- City moves forward with Cadillac West redevelopment tools
- Where are the lady lionesses?
- Airport Animal Clinic reopens to care for Cadillac area pets
- Vickie Swanson
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 13
-
Oct 14
-
Oct 14
-
Oct 14
-
Oct 15
-
Oct 15
-
Oct 15
-
Oct 15
-
Oct 16
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.