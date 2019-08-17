BUCKLEY — The annual Buckley Old Engine Show will be rolling into town from Thursday, Aug. 15, to Sunday, Aug. 18, this year at 6090 W. 2 1/2 Road.
Admission for the show is $10 for adults and free for those 16 years old and under or there is a four-day pass for $25. All rides and attractions are included with the price of admission. For those who want to camp there is a non-exhibitors only camping fee of $20 collected daily plus gate fee.
There’s a recreation of a 1900s street front with a blacksmith and barber, a switch house for the railroad, an old-time necessity building and people running looms. It holds a variety of shops and interactive exhibits and it’s like you’ve stepped back 100 years, organizer Jim Luper said.
There is over 1,000 antique gas, steam and diesel tractors and 600 plus antique gas and oil engines. The club owns a couple of the exhibits but the majority of them are from collectors who collect antique tractors.
Luper said there was a good turnout for the show on Thursday and predicts that around 50,000 people will attend the show by the end of Sunday.
