Photos courtesy of Tiffany Bell
Knowing how stressful school can be for secondary students (seventh to 12th grade), the first-graders at Cadillac Heritage Christian School decided to make a card of encouragement for each of the older kids. The first-graders loved making the cards and then delivering them. The secondary students loved receiving the cards. We hope to do more activities in the future to connect the younger and older students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.