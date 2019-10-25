Photos courtesy of Vicki Long
The friends of the Cadillac Wexford Public Library held their Annual meeting at Lakeside Charlies October 15 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the group. Rosemary Rokita was the founder of our group and is our current president. She was given flowers in honor of her dedication to our group and its anniversary. A donation check from FOL for $1,000 was awarded to Springfield Township Community Center and Library to celebrate the upcoming grand opening of the new Mesick Library in November. The Northern Lights Reader's Group entertain attendees with book related quotes, jokes and readings. This week is National Friends of the Library Week. FOL is having a Used Book Sale at the Cadillac Wexford Public Library October 24-26.
