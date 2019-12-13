EVART — Christmas in a Small Town was a big success on Saturday afternoon at the Evart Depot and the Crossroads Community Church, which sponsored the event. A turnout of 1,200 was expected but with the relatively mild weather the crowd may have totaled even more. Santa flew in with his reindeer and appeared in the depot. There were games, food, pony rides, crafts, wise men with myrrh, face painting and the Evart Jazz Band playing seasonal music in the sanctuary of the church. The day wasn't complete without a bag of fresh popcorn from smiling Jane inside the church or a hot dog grilled by Pastor Paul outside the church.
photos by Mike Dunn
