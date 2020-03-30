Closed due to coronavirus

The hallways of Cadillac Junior High were quiet and dark on Tuesday, March 17 after districts were forced to close due to COVID-19 and an executive order issued by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The only activity in the school this St. Patrick\'s Day was the food preparation for the free meals that are being distributed Monday-Friday during the closure that started on March 16 and scheduled to end, for now, on April 5.

 Rick Charmoli

Cadillac News

