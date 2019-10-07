Photos courtesy of the WMISD

The Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center announced the October Co-op Students of the Month. Kaylee Hawkins (Cadillac HS) is enrolled in the Computers, Networking and Electronics Technology program and works in the IT Department at the Wexford-Missaukee CTC. Mitchell Hamilton (Cadillac HS) is enrolled in the Business Management Administration program and works as an Administrative Assistant at Wolverine Power.

Cadillac News

