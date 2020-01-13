Photo courtesy of Wexford-Missaukee ISD
The Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center announces the January Co-op Students of the Month. Katelynn Ingraham (Cadillac HS) is enrolled in the Business Management Administration program and works as an assistant at the Wexford Council on Aging. Kollin Gosney (Houghton Lake HS) is enrolled in the Applied Construction Technology program and works as an apprentice at RW Reidel Company in Houghton Lake.
