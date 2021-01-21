CTC students, police partner to bring awareness to human trafficking

The Lake Cadillac Resort was one of several resorts/hotels students belonging to the National Technical Honor Society and troopers from the Michigan State Police went to Wednesday. The purpose of the visit was to bring awareness to human trafficking as part of National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month. The students and police partnered to give these local businesses soap and make-up removal wipes to be placed in their rooms. Both were wrapped with a red band printed with the National Human Trafficking Hotline number. This project, which is part of the S.O.A.P. Project, is focused on educating the public about human trafficking and increasing awareness of its prevalence. A full story about this partnership will be in the weekend edition of the Cadillac News.