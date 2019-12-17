Photo courtesy of Denise Allen
On Thursday, Dec. 12, Reed City High School launched the “Dave Scharlow Day.‘ The school event is trying to raise $1,000 for Reed City GFWC outreach program “Katie’s Kloset,‘ which is named for Dave’s late daughter. If they raise the funds Dave must wear a suit and tie to work. At 9 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, at a school assembly they will present the check for money raised. Pictured are members of the Reed City High School staff wearing shirts with Dave’s picture on them along with GFWC members.
