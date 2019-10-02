There was an excellent turnout for the 41st annual Festival of the Pines held in Lake City over the weekend. The annual lumberjack contest held on the old Williard House lot on Saturday drew a large number of spectators, as usual, many of them dressed in logging garb, to cheer on the participants, both guys and gals, as they competed heartily in the chain saw, cross-cut, ax throw and log roll events. The chili cook-off was held in the beverage tent in the city park where vendors had a variety of displays.
photos by Mike Dunn
