Photo courtesy of Ferris State University
Incoming freshman Chloe Fessler of Cadillac will enter the College of Health Professions this fall to pursue an Associate of Applied Science degree in Diagnostic Medical Sonography at Ferris University. As she enjoyed her lunch in the Quad Café during orientation in July, Fessler reflected on the group games that took place in brilliant sunshine. “I think it is definitely helpful to get to know people and to find out where everything is, so I appreciate what orientation offers me,‘ she said. “I am glad to have the chance to meet people who may be in my classes since I plan to attend Ferris as a commuter student.‘
