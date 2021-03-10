A GoFundMe page was created to help raise money in support of Cadillac native and Olympian Paul McMullen’s family after his death last week in a skiing accident.
The page was created by Carley Schroeder shortly after his death and had its description written by Paul’s brother, Phil. In Phil’s words, he first thanked everyone for their outreach, prayers and support. He also wrote that support was felt by his brother’s wife and kids.
While it was difficult to make the page public, Phil wrote it was vital to make sure Paul’s family “land on foundation in which to rebuild.‘
He also wrote: “To be short, my Brother ran his finances like his life in the here and now. To put it another way he used his time to inspire, educated, coach, and mentor rather than worrying about corporate profits, sales goals, or any other occupation that tried to paint him in a corner.‘
The GoFundMe page has a goal of $50,000 and as of early evening Tuesday, it was nearly reached with more than $41,000 donated. To find the GoFundMe page to donate, go to gofundme.com and search McMullen Family-Rest In Peace Paul.
Last Thursday, news started spreading of McMullen’s tragic death as the result of a skiing accident at Caberfae Peaks. As the night progressed into the day, more heard the bad news.
On social media accounts and in conversations, a common theme was ever-present. From those who had a personal relationship to those who only knew McMullen from his athletic mystique, his everyman attitude and pride in his hometown were sure to be part of the post or memories shared.
McMullen is survived by his wife, Nuria, and three children. He resided in Grand Haven and worked at Siemens as a small infrastructure account executive.
