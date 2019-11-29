CADILLAC — Some dressed as turkeys, some dressed as hunters. Some wore their typical running gear.
But Thanksgiving morning, they all were running or walking with a little something extra: a charitable purpose. The Cadillac Grateful Gallop is a fundraiser for the New Hope Center, which is a temporary housing shelter.
The race started at Veteran's Memorial Stadium at 8:30 a.m. The route took runners down Chestnut Street, through the Kenwood Park neighborhood, then alongside Lake Cadillac as participants headed back to the stadium.
A Cadillac News reporter snapped some photos of the runners near the mid-way point.
