Pat Thomas of Evart was greeted by a giant rooster in her yard on Easter morning. Literally! At first when Pat spotted the giant rooster lawn ornament, she thought her husband Bob had placed it there to surprise her since Pat loves large lawn ornaments and even makes her own sometimes. But Bob was taken by surprise himself. The couple learned a short time later that it was their son-in-law and daughter, Brad and Tammy, and grandson Evan who were responsible. Brad and Evan had sneaked the giant rooster onto the property through the woods the night before. Pat's smile here reveals how appreciative she was for the surprise gift.
photo by Bob Thomas
