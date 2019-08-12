The annual Lake City Car Show on Saturday drew an excellent response from the community as many hundreds of interested spectators, including a number of families and some folks walking their dogs, strolled down Main Street under sunny skies taking in the amazing displays of classic vehicles lined on both sides of the street. There were 128 vehicles in all this year, many dating to the 1950s and '60s but several dating back even longer than that.
photos by Mike Dunn
