Lake City honored veterans both living and lost on Memorial Day at Missaukee Veterans Memorial Park. The ceremony featured music performed by the Lake City High School band, words from Sara Mead Nettle, and a 21-gun salute from Lake City's Honor Guard.
Following the service, community members filled the lobbies of Main Street businesses like Shoreline Cafe, Pancho Villa, and Tasty Treat. Families enjoyed the holiday camping, fishing, and boating on Lake Missaukee.
