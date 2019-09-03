Manton celebrates last big summer weekend with Harvest Fest
- By Rick Charmoli Cadillac News
-
Latest News
- College Roundup: Local athletes competing at the collegiate level
- Groundwater levels increasing over 20-year period
- Iconic Northern Michigan landmark Dublin General Store burns to the ground
- Second cougar confirmation this summer
- Tustin the place to be during summer's last big weekend
- McBain to spend around $4K on lift station improvement
- Organizations look to support moms in their breastfeeding journeys
- Manton celebrates last big summer weekend with Harvest Fest
Most Popular
Articles
- Iconic northern Michigan landmark Dublin General Store burns to the ground
- Cadillac police investigating death of 67-year-old man found near Pavilion
- Detroit man dies in fatal bicycle accident
- Warm and wet winter predicted
- GVSU associate professor and local nurse practitioner receives Fulbright scholarship
- Hughston's Cow Camp Rodeo saddling up starting this Friday
- Failure to stop sends one person to hospital
- Detroit man dies during DELMAC bike tour
- Cadillac police investigating several vehicle break-ins on south end of town
- Cadillac Area YMCA names Kelso as new CEO
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 3
-
Sep 3
-
Sep 3
-
Sep 3
-
Sep 4
-
Sep 5
-
Sep 8
-
Sep 9
-
Sep 9
-
Sep 9
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.