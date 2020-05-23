On Friday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer partially lifted restrictions on many restaurants, bars and other businesses in Northern Michigan — a tentative first step toward establishment of what most people would consider a sense of normalcy.
Prior to the relaxation of the Stay Home, Stay Safe order in Wexford and Missaukee counties, a lot of people became accustomed to staying home most of the time. In Osceola and Lake counties, that is still to the case for much of the population.
As part of ongoing efforts to document how people are living through this period, the Cadillac News a couple of weeks ago asked its Facebook followers to submit pictures of what they've been doing to pass the time.
The response to that initial post was so good that we decided to ask again ... and once again, people were eager to share the creative ways in which they've been staving off the boredom at home.
Among the most notable activities that people have been up to in recent weeks are mushroom hunting, rounding up snakes, jumping in puddles, hosting a backyard graduation ceremony and setting up water bottles as makeshift bowling pins in the living room, to name a few.
Readers are invited to send pictures of how they're spending their time to news@cadillacnews.com. Make sure to include a caption that says who is in the picture and what they are doing.
