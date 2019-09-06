Rep. Hoitenga continuing to fight unnecessary regulation

Photo courtesy of Denny Schwarze
State Rep. Michele Hoitenga, right, of Manton holds an enrolled copy of House Bill 4249 with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday. HB 4249, which became Public Act 30 of 2019 in June, addresses multiline telephone systems and eases previous upgrades mandated by the Michigan Public Service Commission.
Businesses and entities were facing a Dec. 31 deadline to update their systems based on suggestions by the Michigan Public Services Commission. Failing to upgrade would have resulted in fines ranging from $500 to 5,000. With estimates for system upgrades for some small businesses placed as high as $10,000, the new law provides common-sense flexibility rather than relying on an ineffective, one-size-fits-all approach to regulation.
