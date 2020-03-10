Saluting the Evart seniors

Evart boys basketball coach Kris Morgan places a medal on the neck of senior foreign exchange student Trevor "T-Rev" Stanley of Brazil during the Senior Night ceremony prior to the start of the final varsity home game on Tuesday against Coleman. Evart recognized senior basketball players Donavin Reagan, Cam Brasington, Gavin Schooley, Justin Buckner and Tony Hartsock and their parents in addition to Stanley. Senior competitive cheerleaders Zandrea Geranen and Kaitlyn Roberts were also recognized with their parents during halftime.
photo by Mike Dunn
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.