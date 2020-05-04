Scooter in the sky

Chase Payne, an eighth-grader at Evart Middle School, briefly gets a bird's eye view of things on Monday, March 16, as he takes flight from one of the ramps at the Evart skate park. Chase and some of his friends from school were passing the time at the skate park that day since school was not in session because of the coronavirus. Since then, the "Stay Home, Stay Safe" executive order was issued by the governor and the schools were closed through the remainder of the school year. The local playgrounds have been closed, too, as a measure of protection.
photo by Mike Dunn
