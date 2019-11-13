Seasons change

Photo courtesy of Katherine Thomas
Katherine Thomas of Manton submitted this photo of the transition of fall into winter.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Occasional snow showers. High 18F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Snow showers. Low 17F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: November 13, 2019 @ 10:55 am
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.