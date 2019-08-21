Photo courtesy of Donna Geyer
The Marion Arbor of Gleaner Life Insurance society sponsored a spaghetti dinner with the help of VFW Post 6015 and the Marion Eagles Auxiliary. The spaghetti dinner fundraiser raised more than $1,400, and the Marion Arbor pledged $3,000 toward the project during the event. The Marion community has shown a strong desire to complete the Mill Pond project by supporting this and other activities. Pictured are Barbara Polk, Brian Polk, Marsha Turner and a supporting citizen.
