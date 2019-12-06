Photos courtesy of Ellen Vanderwal
Children celebrated Thanksgiving Tuesday, November 26, during “Story Hour‘ at the McBain Community Library. Diane Eisenga read a couple turkey and Thanksgiving themed books to the children. After the story children made their own turkeys to take home. Ellen Vanderwal with Missaukee County Promotion and Education teamed up with the library to help with the story hour craft. The children were pretty proud of their turkeys.
