75 students to get backpack, supplies after donation from AT and T

From left, Pine River Area Schools Superintendent Matt Lukshaitis, Pine River Area Elementary Principal Heidi Hayes, Rep. Michelle Hoitenga (R-Manton), Pine River Area Elementary At-Risk School Success Worker Barbara Sicoli and AT and T Michigan Area Manager of External Affairs Brian Norman gathered for a picture to commemorate the telecommunications company\'s donation of 75 backpacks to the elementary school. The packs were filled with folders, paper, pencils and other essential school supplies. Teachers and educators will deliver the backpacks to students in need within the community. AT and T Pioneers plan to distribute nearly 2,500 backpacks across Michigan this fall. This year marks the 20th year that AT and T Michigan Pioneers have been delivering backpacks to students in need throughout the state.

 Courtesy of Pine River Area Elementary

Cadillac News

