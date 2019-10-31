Cadillac's Downtown Halloween drew hundreds of kids and parents to the sidewalks. Despite the chill and the drizzle, kids persevered in their quest for candy.
Unicorns, dinosaurs and more at Downtown Halloween
Downtown Halloween in Cadillac
- By Karen Hopper Usher Cadillac News
-
