CADILLAC — One person was transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash on M-115 and 34 Road in Cadillac.
The Wexford County Sheriff's Department says that an 80-year-old female was taken to Munson Traverse City by North Flight EMS after complaining of breathing issue related to a medical condition and pain in her lower body.
The crash happened around 4:20 on Friday. Deputies say the vehicle driven by the 80-year-old female was westbound on East 34 Road. Police say it was reported that the vehicle came to a stop at the intersection and then attempted to cross M-115. Her vehicle collided with an eastbound vehicle on M-115 driven by a 24-year-old Mecosta man, a 23-year-old Stanwood man was a passenger in the vehicle. Both men refused treatment and were released.
The Wexford County Sheriffs Department was assisted by North Flight EMS, Selma Township Fire Department and Cherry Grove Fire Department.
