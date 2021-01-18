CADILLAC — On Sunday, a group of Wexford and Missaukee county residents took a stand to protect the sanctity of life.
Wexford/Missaukee Right to Life has been commemorating National Sanctity of Human Life Day by holding memorial services every year at alternating locations within Wexford and Missaukee counties. Churches around the United States also use the day to celebrate life, commemorate the many lives lost to abortion, and commit themselves to protect human life at every stage.
The event also shows the group's opposition to the Jan. 22, 1973, U.S. Supreme Court ruling on abortion, better known as Roe v. Wade. This year that march occurred on Sunday in Cadillac.
The point of the march is to encourage those who are Pro-Life to take one day a year to gather together to recognize the life lost.
As a result of the current pandemic, the group was restricted in its ability to hold a service. Instead, the group opted to march as it did before for many years. The group met at Northern Light Church in Cadillac and marched up Cemetery Hill other carrying pro-life signs.
In addition to the march, 50 black crosses were placed at Mount Carmel Cemetery and each cross represents an abortion from both Wexford and Missaukee counties. Once the group reached the cemetery, a short memorial service was held with a prayer and blessing given by Rev. Alex Kowalkowski from the All Saints Catholic Community that represents St. Ann Church, St. Edward Church, St. Stephen Church and St. Theresa Church.
Those who attended also sang "Jesus Love Me" before the group disbanded and headed back to the Cobb Street church.
