CADILLAC — Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital recently received a five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) on its care-compare website placing it among the top 10 percent of hospitals in the nation.
The hospital was one of just 429 hospitals to receive the highest ranking of more than 4,500 hospitals nationally that are measured by CMS. Just 18 hospitals in the state achieved the top recognition.
“I am thankful for the dedicated efforts of our healthcare team and providers to provide high-quality care for our patients each and every day,” said Peter Marinoff, president and CEO of Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. “This CMS recognition again reinforces for the community that this hospital’s services are worthy of their trust.”
The CMS rating system compares hospitals in five quality areas: mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience, and timely and effective care.
More information can be found at medicare.gov/care-compare.
