Munson Healthcare now requiring all visitors, staff to wear masks in clinical care areas

CADILLAC — In response to confirmed community cases of COVID-19 in the region, Munson Healthcare is enhancing visitor restriction policies and enforcing masking for all patients and visitors in clinical care areas.
Effective, Saturday, April 4, Munson Healthcare is implementing universal masking in all hospitals and on Monday, April 6 in all ambulatory clinics, community health centers, Munson Home Health and Munson Hospice House.
Universal masking means that all employees and providers must wear a Munson Healthcare issued surgical mask while in a Munson Healthcare patient care facility. The only exception will be health care professionals wearing N95 respirators while providing care for presumed COVID-19 or known COVID-19 positive patients. Patients and visitors may wear a Munson Healthcare issued mask or their own hand-sewn or purchased masks as long as they are clean and not torn.
At this time, Munson Healthcare has an adequate, but not inexhaustible, stock of medically approved surgical and masks and N95 respirators. In an effort to maintain the supply and ensure availability in the future, conservation of masks is essential now. Munson Healthcare is providing staff education and deploying conservation tactics to monitor equipment supply. Munson Healthcare Supply Chain is working diligently to secure additional stocks of surgical masks and N95 respirators.
Additionally, the community response to the health care supply crisis is greatly appreciated and still needed. Patients and visitors are welcome to utilize hand-sewn or self-purchased masks in Munson Healthcare patient care facilities if they are clean and not torn. Munson Healthcare employees and providers, are only to wear medically approved surgical masks, N95 respirators, and other personal protective equipment (PPE) issued by Munson Healthcare under the direction of our infectious disease, and infection prevention experts.
Additionalnew guidelines prohibit all visitors, with the following exceptions:
• Pediatric patients: One adult primary caregiver (such as a parent, foster parent or guardian) may accompany a pediatric patient 21 years of age or under or a NICU patient. It is strongly preferred that each pediatric patient have one caregiver designated as the sole visitor for the entire hospital stay.
• Obstetrics patients: One birthing partner or support person may accompany an obstetrics patient, and it must be the same person during the entirety of their stay. Other people desired for support can provide that support through video technologies.
• Patients at the end of life: One visitor is permitted.
• Surgical patients: One visitor may accompany the patient. If the surgical patient is admitted to the hospital post-surgery, the visitor must then leave the hospital.
• Individuals performing official governmental functions: Personnel from law enforcement, adult protective services, and other such groups are allowed to enter a patient’s room, but only one at a time.
All visitors with symptoms consistent with COVID-19 are prohibited from entering Munson Healthcare patient care facilities unless they are seeking treatment.
For more information on universal masking or donation of supplies and hand-sewn masks, please visit munsonhealthcare.org.
For the most recent information regarding COVID-19, visit munsonhealthcare.org. If you have general health-related questions about COVID-19, call 231-935-0951 to access the Munson Healthcare information line.
