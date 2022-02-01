Munson patient numbers creeping up as eight more omicron cases detected in Wexford

CADILLAC — Munson Healthcare officials were hoping that COVID-19 hospitalization rates would remain stable as the number of omicron cases peaked in the region.
Several days this month, case numbers dipped below 10 a day at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, including on Jan. 14, which had four patients — the lowest since mid-September 2021, at the beginning of the delta wave.
By the beginning of last week, however, cases had started to pick back up again, reaching 12 by Wednesday and remaining at 10 or above through the weekend.
Across the Munson Healthcare system, the number of cases as of Monday was 86, which is comparable to the peaks of the area’s first two big waves, though not as high as the peak of the delta wave at the end of November.
Two weeks ago, more than 600 new cases of COVID-19 were reported within District Health Department No. 10 in a single day, which is the highest single-day total of the pandemic. Another massive single-day spike occurred last week on Jan. 26, which had 565 — the second-largest spike of the pandemic.
Over the last five weeks, the seven-day average number of cases per day has increased steadily, from 116 five weeks ago, to 165 four weeks ago, to 233 three weeks ago, to 288 two week ago, to 316 last week.
DHD No. 10 two weeks ago announced the first detected case of the omicron variant in Wexford County, which added eight more cases this week, bringing the total so far to nine. One omicron case also was detected in Missaukee County last week. No cases have been detected in Lake County. Data on Osceola County cases was not available at press time.
Officials believe the omicron variant is responsible for rising test positivity rates throughout the state. While not as virulent as delta and other strains of the coronavirus, Munson Healthcare Chief Medical Officer Dr. Christine Nefcy said the concern is that its extreme contagiousness could lead to more hospitalizations as a result of the sheer number of people who get exposed.
Outbreaks among students were reported last week at four schools in Cadillac: four cases at Cadillac High School, four at Franklin Elementary School, three at Lincoln Elementary School, and 10 at St. Ann Catholic School.
Since last week, three counties in the area have reported additional deaths from COVID — one in Wexford County, one in Missaukee County and one in Lake County.
All told, the death toll since the beginning of the pandemic is 80 in Wexford, 43 in Missaukee, 30 in Lake, and 66 in Osceola. The total number of deaths in all area counties since the beginning of the pandemic is 219.
