We’re taking this opportunity to clarify a few events that have taken place in the past six months.
As most know, Missaukee Conservation District is no longer involved in the operation or management of the Missaukee County Recycling Center — Missaukee County has assumed that role. Please refer questions to Kristi Emard, Missaukee County Recycling Center Manager, 231-920-4667 or recycling@missaukee.org.
Also, it’s been announced that our District Manager, Sherry Blaszak, resigned from Missaukee County. She had served as a dual employee of both Missaukee County and Missaukee Conservation District since May 1994; this relationship changed in December. Sherry is now solely an employee of Missaukee Conservation District, where she’s been employed since February 1991. She’s looking forward to continuing the same good work that has been done by Missaukee Conservation District for decades (and adding more). If you have any questions, please reach out to her at 231-839-7193 or sherry.blaszak@macd.org and she’ll be happy to talk with you.
There is still snow on the ground but spring is coming! Here are some events to look forward to in the coming months:
• Our seedling sale, aka reforestation program, is taking place. It’s always an exciting time! If you are considering placing an order, please do so sooner rather than later, as inventory on several species is depleted or getting low. You can visit our store at missaukeecd.org/store to place an order or give our office a call and we’ll help you.
• April 5 — Wise Fertilizer Strategies
9 a.m. to noon
At the Barn at Keith & Becky Dick’s, 2431 E. Workman Road, FalmouthWorkshop focusing on fertilizer budgeting, fertilizer timing, fertilizer rates and more. Qualifies as a Phase 1 meeting for MAEAP verification. Jodi’s making cookies! Contact Jodi DeHate, MAEAP Technician, at 231-839-7193 or jodi.dehate@macd.org for more information.
• April 29 and 30 — Annual Seedling Sale
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on April 29
9:00 a.m. to noon on April 30
MSU AgBio Research Station Conservation districts around the state offer seedlings suited for their specific growing area. What is a seedling? It’s a small tree or shrub that’s typically between 6 and 24” in height. Did you know that conservation districts were born out of the dust bowl era to implement large-scale reforestation efforts to help keep the soil on the ground? Almost 100 years later, conservation districts across the nation are still your local source for affordable trees and shrubs for reforestation and wildlife habitat needs.
Our annual tree seedling sale is under way and the deadline to order is April 15. We have thousands of conifer, shrub and hardwood seedlings; fruit trees; fruit plants and more. Pickup is scheduled for April 29 and April 30 at MSU AgBioResearch Station, 5401 W. Jennings Road, Lake City. Place an order online from our website today. Visit www.missaukeecd.org/store to see the choices for purchase.
• April 30 — Let’s Build a Rain Garden!
9 to 11:30 a.m.
At MSU AgBioResearch Station, 5401 W. Jennings Road, Lake City
Learn the basics of creating your own rain garden to capture stormwater runoff before it pollutes our local waterways. A rain garden will create a beautiful landscaping addition to your property as well as providing native plants for butterflies, bees, other insects, and birds. In this workshop participants will learn what a rain garden is, how to design and install a rain garden, and what native plants to select for the garden. Participants will receive a Rain Garden Handbook and other resource materials. Workshop cost is $20. Registration is required by April 24.
• May 3 and 6 — Let’s Read Lake City
10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
At Ardis Missaukee District Library
The Missaukee Conservation District will be joining Let’s Read Lake City for tree learning fun. We’ll read tree related books and you can take home a pine seedling to plant.
• May 13 (tentatively) — Spring Stream Monitoring
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
In Missaukee Conservation District Community Room, 6180 W. Sanborn Road, Lake City.
Spend a day on the river and help collect aquatic insects and determine the health of Missaukee County rivers. Equipment, training and lunch provided. Registration is required by May 9.
• May 21 — Managing Small Pine Plantations
10 to 11:30 a.m. in the Manton area
Decades ago, red pines were planted throughout the countryside in small acreages, often at field edges. Many of those plantations are overdue for thinning and other active management. This workshop will explain the dilemma facing these plantations as well as discuss possible solutions. This is a must workshop if you own a small pine plantation. Contact Forester Larry Czelusta at larry.czelusta@macd.org or 231.775.7681 ext. 3. Workshop cost is $10. Registration is required by May 13.
• June 3 — Native Plant Sale
2 to 6 p.m.
Missaukee County Community Room, 6180 W. Sanborn Road, Lake City
Native wildflowers are available in seven different garden kit varieties and/or 38-cell single species flats. Garden kits are $70; each kit contains 38 plants and a guide for how to successfully and optimally plant them. Rain garden, Pollinator, Shoreline, Butterfly, Tall Prairie, Semi-shade and Grassland kits are available to purchase at our online store https://www.missaukeecd.org/ native-plants. Pre-orders for kits and single species flats only. Let us know if you’d like a single species flat and we’ll get it ordered for you. Quarts will be available for purchase day of sale. Orders due by May 26, 2022.
• June 4 — Household Hazardous Waste Collection and On-site Paper Shredding
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
At Missaukee County Road Commission, 1199 N. Morey Road, Lake City (enter via Sanborn Road to assist with traffic flow)
On-site shredding; chemicals, fluorescent tubes, “mystery” pesticide containers, acids, cleaners, oil-based paint, household batteries; items marked flammable, poison, toxic, warning, corrosive, danger, caution. For questions about the HHW contact 231.839.7193. Information regarding a tire collection or electronic collection is pending; contact Kristi at 231.920.4667. Missaukee County has applied for and/or holds the grants for those items.
Stay tuned for Facebook for updates.
• June 7 — Managing for Diversity in your Northern Hardwood Forest
10 to 11:30 a.m. in Lake City area
The northern hardwood forest has lost its American Elm, White Ash, and is presently losing American Beech. Many see Paper Birch, Black Cherries and Red Oak dying. What is happening to our forests and what can we do to help this valuable part of our natural surroundings. This field workshop will discuss what is causing these changes, and ways to help this forest, including what and where to plant various tree seedlings. Contact Larry Czelusta at larry.czelusta@macd.org or 231.775.7681 ext. 3. There is no cost.
• June 18 — Let’s Put in a Food Plot!
9 a.m. to noon
At 7327 S. Morey Road, McBain
Learn how to “pull a soil sample,” what to plant when, how to improve property with forestry or land management plans through NRCS, how to keep cost minimal. RSVP to Jodi, 231.839.7193 or jodi.dehate@macd.org by June 11 to win a soil sample.
For more information about volunteering, programs and partnerships, contact 231-839-7193, sherry.blaszak@macd.org, or stop by the Missaukee Conservation District, 6180 W. Sanborn Road, Lake City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.