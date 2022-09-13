Festival of the Pines is upon us already! Missaukee Conservation District (CD) celebrates by having our annual native plant sale, this time also with conifer plugs, and a workshop.
Landscaping for a Better Tomorrow will address how to avoid invasive plant species while maintaining a beautiful garden at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 17, in the Lake City Fire Barn, 115 John St., Lake City. Immediately after the plant sale will take place. Those who have ordered native plant flats and/or conifer plugs can pick them up at this time. We’ll have a small inventory of conifer plugs available for purchase, as well as a nice variety of native plants in quarts.
Our neighbors, Osceola-Lake CD, also has a native plant sale. Theirs takes place September 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 pm at the Paris Park Fish Hatchery.
Native plants are great for any landscape and are highly tolerant to our year-round weather conditions. Native plants can adapt to poor quality soils because of their extensive root systems. They are drought tolerant and require less maintenance. With proper installation practices, establishment may be less than two years. Once established, maintenance of native plants is much less than cultivars, many of which require high amounts of watering, pruning and winter protection. Native grasses and wildflowers also provide wildlife benefits as they attract insects, provide nesting and resting areas, cover from predators, and some serve as areas of thermal protection during winter months. Grasses and wildflower seed heads, as well as berries produced by native trees and shrubs, provide valuable, high nutrient food sources for wildlife.
Improvements to your landscaping not only add beauty to your home, but often inspire neighbors to also spruce up their yards, improving the aesthetics of the whole neighborhood. The potential beautification of your neighborhood is exciting but selecting your landscaping plants should be done thoughtfully. Consider the long-term picture. What do you ultimately want from your landscaping? Learn to critically read plant labels at the garden center, and beware of well-meaning friends that offer to help you out by donating plants that they have extras of in their own yard.
Who lives in a stream? Rivers, streams and creeks are home to much more than fish. The smaller organisms are rarely seen if you aren’t one to regularly pick rocks and examine what clings to the surface. Streams are made up of thousands of tiny organisms such as insects, crayfish, snails and clams. What story do these tiny organisms tell? Certain insects live in freshwater creeks during part of their life cycle, generally when they are young. The organisms living in the stream or river help identify the overall health of that waterway. Monitoring the diversity of organisms within a stream over the course of several years allows us to examine how the water body has changed for better or worse.
Macroinvertebrates such as dragonfly eggs, crustaceans, crayfish, shrimp and mayflies can tell us quite a bit about the health of our rivers and streams. Volunteers across the state and the country collect and identify them with the intent of learning how clean a stream is and what may be the potential problems. Some macroinvertebrates are more sensitive to pollution, including sediment runoff, than others.
Three categories are used for stream monitoring: sensitive, somewhat-sensitive, and tolerant. Animals in the “sensitive” category require cleaner water with little to no pollution and are typically found in blue-ribbon trout streams. The number of sensitive, somewhat-sensitive and tolerant macroinvertebrates are tallied, and the stream is then rated as excellent, good, fair or poor.
There are many reasons why a stream may be rated poor. Macroinvertebrate data gives scientists good information and a little bit of a head start. Water quality monitoring can be very expensive. High-tech equipment, lab tests and scientists spending weeks taking samples and measurements — all these things add up quickly. Stream monitoring for macroinvertebrates is pretty straight forward, inexpensive, and the results can provide good information, allowing scientists to pinpoint just which water bodies need their attention. The data collected from volunteer stream monitoring is public; available to anyone wishing to learn more at micorps.net.
Missaukee Conservation District is in the sixth year of volunteer stream monitoring. The first monitoring event was October 2017, the data collected from streams is available on the MiCorps website, micorps.net. Monitoring in both the Manistee River and Muskegon River Watersheds will continue as spring and fall events. Equipment, such as nets, waders and microscopes were acquired with grant funds and donations from Baker College, Great Lakes Environmental Center and Muskegon River Watershed Assembly. Muskegon River Watershed Assembly and the Manistee Conservation District also have volunteer stream monitoring programs.
Join the Missaukee Stream Team on Saturday, October 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. No experience is required! We’ll meet at 10 a.m. in the Missaukee Conservation District Community Room, 6180 W. Sanborn Road, Lake City. Equipment is provided but you may want to bring waterproof boots.
If you would like to be participate in the stream monitoring event, trained and untrained stream volunteers are welcome! Teams will sample one to two sites within the county or watershed. All equipment is provided to each team. You may bring waders if you wish. Instructions, equipment and sampling locations will be provided at that time. Help monitor the health of our local streams by participating in this collection event. Anyone can help “pick bugs” from what’s collected to later be identified to score the health of each location. Identification will happen immediately following lunch for those that can stay. Lunch is provided; please register for the event at www.missaukeecd.org/streammonitoring by October 5 so we can adequately prepare.
This year we will have our meeting at Dick Family Farm, 7710 S. 7 Mile Road, McBain. It will be a great event from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Included is a tour of the robotic milking parlor, door prizes; a director election; and Missaukee CD updates. Missaukee County based snacks will be available. It will be a great time for all, no charge due to a grant from the MAEAP program, and will be held rain or shine.
Sherry Blaszak is the Missaukee Conservation District Manager. For more information, contact Sherry at 231-839-7193, sherry.blaszak@macd.org or stop by the Missaukee Conservation District Office, 6180 W. Sanborn Road, Lake City.
