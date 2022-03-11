The North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area (NCCISMA) is holding its annual Community Partner Meeting. This year’s meeting will be held on March 23 from 10 a.m. to noon on Zoom. Everyone who is active in controlling invasive species or interested in learning how they can partner with NCCISMA is encouraged to attend.
Come for a unique networking experience and have your voice be heard. During the meeting NCCISMA staff will go over their plans for 2022 and discuss ways to collaborate with partners. Attendees will get a chance to share their invasive species concerns and help shape next year's management priorities.
To register, contact Emma Costantino by calling (313) 570-6853 or email emma.costantino@macd.org
To learn more about NCCISMA, and how you can get involved helping to stop the spread of invasive species, visit our website at www.NorthCountryInvasives.org.
