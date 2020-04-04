Total Confirmed Cases

15,718

Total COVID-19 Deaths

617

Daily Confirmed Cases

1,493

Daily COVID-19 Deaths

77

CountyCasesReported Deaths
Allegan14 
Antrim4 
Arenac3 
Barry6 
Bay30 
Benzie1 
Berrien581
Branch131
Calhoun421
Cass71
Charlevoix7 
Cheboygan81
Chippewa2 
Clare1 
Clinton551
Crawford1 
Delta7 
Detroit City4495158
Dickinson11
Eaton552
Emmet132
Genesee50418
Gladwin4 
Gogebic31
Grand Traverse123
Gratiot4 
Hillsdale443
Houghton1 
Huron4 
Ingham1722
Ionia8 
Iosco31
Isabella122
Jackson903
Kalamazoo533
Kalkaska82
Kent1653
Lapeer45 
Leelanau1 
Lenawee31 
Livingston1352
Luce1 
Mackinac2 
Macomb200383
Manistee4 
Marquette141
Mecosta61
Midland18 
Missaukee11
Monroe108 
Montcalm14 
Muskegon314
Newaygo2 
Oakland3035163
Oceana3 
Ogemaw3 
Ontonagon1 
Osceola3 
Oscoda2 
Otsego241
Ottawa44 
Roscommon5 
Saginaw118 
Sanilac131
Shiawassee23 
St Clair942
St Joseph10 
Tuscola222
Van Buren141
Washtenaw5188
Wayne3023135
Wexford5 
Other*2381
Unknown111 
Out of State831
Totals15718617