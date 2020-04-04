Total Confirmed Cases
15,718
Total COVID-19 Deaths
617
Daily Confirmed Cases
1,493
Daily COVID-19 Deaths
77
|County
|Cases
|Reported Deaths
|Allegan
|14
|Antrim
|4
|Arenac
|3
|Barry
|6
|Bay
|30
|Benzie
|1
|Berrien
|58
|1
|Branch
|13
|1
|Calhoun
|42
|1
|Cass
|7
|1
|Charlevoix
|7
|Cheboygan
|8
|1
|Chippewa
|2
|Clare
|1
|Clinton
|55
|1
|Crawford
|1
|Delta
|7
|Detroit City
|4495
|158
|Dickinson
|1
|1
|Eaton
|55
|2
|Emmet
|13
|2
|Genesee
|504
|18
|Gladwin
|4
|Gogebic
|3
|1
|Grand Traverse
|12
|3
|Gratiot
|4
|Hillsdale
|44
|3
|Houghton
|1
|Huron
|4
|Ingham
|172
|2
|Ionia
|8
|Iosco
|3
|1
|Isabella
|12
|2
|Jackson
|90
|3
|Kalamazoo
|53
|3
|Kalkaska
|8
|2
|Kent
|165
|3
|Lapeer
|45
|Leelanau
|1
|Lenawee
|31
|Livingston
|135
|2
|Luce
|1
|Mackinac
|2
|Macomb
|2003
|83
|Manistee
|4
|Marquette
|14
|1
|Mecosta
|6
|1
|Midland
|18
|Missaukee
|1
|1
|Monroe
|108
|Montcalm
|14
|Muskegon
|31
|4
|Newaygo
|2
|Oakland
|3035
|163
|Oceana
|3
|Ogemaw
|3
|Ontonagon
|1
|Osceola
|3
|Oscoda
|2
|Otsego
|24
|1
|Ottawa
|44
|Roscommon
|5
|Saginaw
|118
|Sanilac
|13
|1
|Shiawassee
|23
|St Clair
|94
|2
|St Joseph
|10
|Tuscola
|22
|2
|Van Buren
|14
|1
|Washtenaw
|518
|8
|Wayne
|3023
|135
|Wexford
|5
|Other*
|238
|1
|Unknown
|111
|Out of State
|83
|1
|Totals
|15718
|617
