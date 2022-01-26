CADILLAC — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel will be in Cadillac Thursday for a town hall meeting about scams targeting senior citizens.
On Jan. 27, Nessel will be in Cadillac to have a town hall meeting regarding consumer protection of senior citizens against scams at the Cadillac Senior Center. The purpose is to discuss the signs of scams found through phone calls, mail, email and texts. Nessel also will discuss how to minimize the risk of being scammed.
The town hall is to start at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 27 and Nessel is scheduled to speak for about an hour and then will spend up to 30 minutes answering questions from those in attendance.
Those who attend are asked to wear masks and they will be made available to those without one. Those who attend also will be socially distanced, which is why the event is being held in the drill deck area of the facility.
