CADILLAC — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel will no longer be in Cadillac Thursday for a town hall meeting about scams targeting senior citizens after she had to cancel her visit due to a family medical emergency.
On Jan. 27, Nessel was supposed to be in Cadillac to have a town hall meeting regarding consumer protection of senior citizens against scams at the Cadillac Senior Center. The purpose was to discuss the signs of scams found through phone calls, mail, email and texts. Nessel also would have discussed how to minimize the risk of being scammed.
The town hall was to start at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 27 and Nessel was scheduled to speak for about an hour and then would have spent up to 30 minutes answering questions from those in attendance.
