CADILLAC — On a visit to Cadillac Tuesday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel addressed the leaked draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court that would overturn Roe v Wade and its possible impacts moving forward.
In her initial comments during a Zoom press conference and with local press, Nessel said she wasn't surprised about the reversal, talked about her stance on the state's pre-Roe ban on abortion and briefly about Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's lawsuit to protect legal abortion.
Although Nessel was surprised about the information being leaked from the normally tight-lipped supreme court, she was not surprised the justices were in the process of overturning Roe and it should not be a surprise to anyone.
She said she remembered being at the first women's march in Michigan in January 2017 and talking about Donald Trump about to take office. Knowing one seat needed to be filled immediately on the U.S. Supreme Court with three other justices in aging, she said a dynamic shift in the court was a real likelihood.
"Those new justices who would become members of the court during the Trump Administration were certain to add the necessary votes to overturn Roe v Wade entirely," she said. "With the swearing-in of Justice Brett Kavanaugh, they then had the majority of justices who believe that Roe v Wade was wrongly decided."
While Nessel said she would have anticipated the actual opinion to come out in mid to late June at the end of the session year, she expects it will be expedited now that the draft opinion was leaked.
As for what will happen in Michigan, Nessel said Michigan is one of the states that has what is called a trigger law, MCL 750.14. The current version of Michigan’s law criminalizing abortion without exceptions for rape or incest was enacted in 1931. In 1973, the passage of Roe v. Wade rendered Michigan’s 1931 ban unconstitutional and abortion became legal in the state of Michigan. This year, Roe could be overturned in the Dobbs v. Jackson case, triggering Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban.
Nessel said what that means is abortion is not just illegal, it's a crime. It's not just something someone can sue over civilly and people can go to jail or prison if convicted. She also said Roe superseded this law and rendered it unenforceable. It, however, was never removed from the books and when Roe v Wade is removed, Nessel said MCL 750.14 will spring back into effect.
What that means is all 83 prosecutors could prosecute the criminal offense of abortion and in particular, Nessel said they could prosecute the person who performs an abortion.
Missaukee County Prosecutor David Den Houten said the current state statute was enacted a very long time ago and has not been enforced due to Roe v Wade. Since there is a lot of movement both in the state legislature and the judiciary, Den Houten said he would not consider taking criminal action until there is some finality in terms of what the law will be going forward.
"I have always thought Roe v Wade was wrongly decided. In my opinion, the decision inappropriately took the matter out of the political arena," he said.
Read more about this in Wednesday's edition of the Cadillac News and online at www.cadillacnews.com. This story will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.