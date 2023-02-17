LAKE CITY — Lake City has a new clerk and treasurer.
Danielle Hoblet was appointed to the city clerk position and Michelle Geiger was appointed as the city treasurer during a recent city council meeting. Both positions will be up for reelection this November.
Hoblet served as the city treasurer for three years and will now take over for former clerk, Judy Houle, who retired in January. Hoblet said she saw the position as an opportunity to serve Lake City residents in a bigger role.
“I saw it as a larger opportunity for myself to grow and to learn new things,” she said.
“Being treasurer was great, I just saw the opportunity and I thought since I have already been here for three years, why not throw my hat into the ring.”
With some of the changes going on in the area, Hoblet said she is focused on learning about her new role and making sure she is doing things correctly.
“I have a lot of training and work to do in regard to elections,” she said. “That’ll be my biggest challenge. I haven’t set goals at this point in time other than just doing the best job I can do.”
Geiger will take on Hoblet’s former role as the city treasurer. She has a business management degree and is a realtor and property manager at City2Shore Real Estate.
Geiger said she wanted to help the city and had the flexibility in her schedule to take on the role. Having worked in the office for over a week, Geiger said she’s becoming more comfortable in her new position.
“We’re kind of diving in, learning together, and making sure everything gets done,” she said.
