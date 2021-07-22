Workers are putting the finishing touches around the new Our Lady of La Vang Shrine at Christ Cathedral Campus on Monday, July 12, 2021 in Garden Grove, Calif. Wrapped in white canvas, the centerpiece of the shrine is a statue of the Virgin Mary as she is believed to have appeared before a group of persecuted Vietnamese Catholics in 1798. The carved Italian white marble statue of Our Lady of Vang stands 12 feet tall and weighs an estimated 16,000 pounds. The statue will be unveiled this weekend.