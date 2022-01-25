Greetings, my name is Brandi Mitchell and I am proud to be the newest Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance Program technician. I will be covering Osceola, Clare and eastern Lake counties. I look forward to assisting producers or landowners who desire to have their operation become MAEAP verified.
MAEAP is a free, confidential and voluntary program that helps address risks to ground and surface water on your property. To become MAEAP verified, owners must complete the following comprehensive phases: educational seminars; a thorough on-farm risk assessment; development and implementation of an action plan addressing potential environmental risks; and finally, an inspection.
When the operation has addressed any environmental concerns, the Michigan Department of Agriculture & Rural Development conducts an on-farm inspection to verify program requirements are met. Once verified, you are provided with a sign to publicize the operation is following the best agricultural stewardship practices.
MAEAP is based on scientifically supported standards that allow operations to address environmental concerns while remaining economically viable. The program looks at and assesses the Farmstead, Livestock, Cropping and Forest, Wetland and Habitat Systems. The goal is to help landowners evaluate their entire property and make sustainable management decisions that are also economical.
I come to Osceola-Lake Conservation District with a diverse background, rooted in agriculture. I grew up working with my father on his produce farm, where I learned how to grow and harvest a variety of produce. Since then, I have always loved having “dirt on my hands.” I am an avid gardener, growing a large garden that sustains our family and oftentimes many others. I enjoy being outdoors, and have always preferred to be in the field or woods. I like to forage for wild ramps, morel mushrooms, wild asparagus and one of my favorite pastimes is hunting.
After high school, I furthered my education by attending college. I became a licensed veterinary technician and for 15 years worked in a variety of jobs in the veterinary field. The veterinary field was very rewarding, much of the knowledge gained continues in helping manage our cattle.
My husband and I started our own small beef cattle operation in 2009, and have been steadily growing the herd ever since. We farm alongside my husband’s family, and we help carry on his grandparent’s and aunt’s farm. Our small family farm is located in Hersey. We raise purebred Belted Galloway & Angus, in addition to commercial crossbred cattle. We proudly produce healthy and nutritious pasture raised beef. We believe in sustainable agriculture, our cattle are rotationally grazed on forage to benefit the land, as well as the lives of our cattle.
One of the newer farming practices we have implemented is rolling out round bales on the pastures for cattle to eat, instead of using hay rings for our main herd. This process spreads out the intense effects of feeding cattle in a singular location. We have found it to be an excellent addition to our management plan and are encouraged that it will help restore the seed bank, increase organic matter and disperse manure in our pasture fields. We are members of the Michigan Cattlemen’s Association, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, as well as multiple Angus and Belted Galloway Associations. Continuing education is important, we attend events and seminars to implement the newest and best farming practices on our farm.
A few other activities we have implemented on our farm include: making pure maple syrup from our trees and harvesting honey from our beehives. We currently have two beehives and are hoping to expand in 2022. We take pride in promoting pollinators, and bees have proved to be a fun and interesting hobby to have in addition to our other farm ventures.
I hope to share my enthusiasm for farming safely and sustainably. I am interested in all sectors of agriculture and see the importance of being a land steward. My goal has always been to carry on a legacy of agriculture, I hope to share my passion with you along the way. Don’t hesitate to contact me directly if you have any questions regarding MAEAP.
Brandi Mitchell is the MAEAP Technician for Osceola-Lake Conservation District. For more information, contact her at 231-465-8005, Brandi.mitchell@macd.org, or stop by the Osceola-Lake Conservation District at 138 W Upton, Suite 2, Reed City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.